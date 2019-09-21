SCARSBROOK, Nigel Paul:
Passed away peacefully on September 18, 2019, at Glenwood Home, Timaru, aged 73. Beloved son of the late Dennis and Mary, loved brother and brother-in-law of Colin and Janet, and uncle of Bridget and Murray Duff, Michael and Angela, Paul and Jyoti, and Charles and Amanda; and great-uncle of his 12 great-nieces and nephews. Sincere thanks to the wonderful staff at Glenwood Home for their care and support of Nige over the last few months. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, September 27, at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Peel Street, Geraldine, at 1.00pm. Messages to: Scarsbrook Family, 59 Wilkin St, Temuka.
Published in Timaru Herald on Sept. 21, 2019