GILLESPIE, Nigel Craig:
On Saturday, November 28, 2020, aged 44 years. Dearly loved husband of Erica, much loved daddy of Emily, and Jono. Much loved son of Shona and the late Ron Gillespie, loved brother of Rachel and loved uncle of Alex, Jessi, and Logan, and also by his wider extended family. A kind, gentle and thoughtful man who will be sadly missed. Donations to St John Ambulance will be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Nigel will be held at Salisbury Park Crematorium on Friday, December 4, at 1.30pm. Messages c/- Gillespie family, PO Box 772, Timaru 7910.
Published in Timaru Herald on Dec. 1, 2020