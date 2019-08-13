WRIGHT, Ngaire Joyce (Joy)
(nee Kennard):
Joy passed away peacefully on August 12, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital, in her 91st year. Forever loved wife of the late Ken. Devoted and loyal Mum to Warren, Karen and Jalene. Loved mother-in-law of Kerry, Graham and Tony. The "best" Grandma to Fergus and Leo; Rebecca and Nicholas; Anne, Paul, Michael, Connon, Samuel and Jack. Very special Great-Grandma to her 14 great-grandchildren. The Funeral Service to celebrate Joy's life will be held at Cashmere Presbyterian Church, corner of Dyers Pass Road and McMillan Ave, Christchurch, on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 1.30pm. Joy, along with her family, will travel to Waimate on Friday, August 16, to the Knox Presbyterian Church Hall for a cuppa at 1.30pm, and welcome all those who wish to say a fond farewell. Following this the family will lay Joy to rest with Ken at the Waimate Cemetery.
At peace with her Lord.
Published in The Timaru Herald on Aug. 13, 2019