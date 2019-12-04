CAMERON, Ngaere Jean

(nee Campbell):

Ngaere passed away peacefully at The Oaks Hospital Wing on December 1, 2019, aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Andrew, loved mother and mother-in-law of Allan and Heather, Vivienne and Barry Straight, Colin and Michelle, and Susan. Loved Grandma of Robert and Melissa, Terry, Caroline and Wade Gill, Leon and Natasha, Leighton, Myles, Isaiah and Mandy, great-Grandma of Angus, Paia, Lucy Gill, Luke, Joshua, Alexis and Sofia and Mila, and great-great-Grandmother of Sam. Loved sister of the late Colin Campbell (Brisbane). Special thanks to Dr Wheeler and the wonderful staff of the hospital wing at The Oaks for their love and care of Ngaere. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Ngaere Cameron, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A celebration of Ngaere's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, on Friday, December 6, 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation.





