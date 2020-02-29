Neville WALDEN

Guest Book
  • "Very sorry to hear of Kelly's passing. Worked with him at..."
    - Derek Wratten
  • "Dear Patti and family, another great man has fallen...."
    - Katrina Voice
  • "Sincere condolences from the Blackler family"
  • "So sorry for your loss. My thoughts are with you."
    - Dilys Loomes
Service Information
Betts Funeral Services Limited
33 North Street
Timaru , Canterbury
036884033
Death Notice

WALDEN,
Neville Harry (Kelly):
On February 21, 2020, aged 86. Loved husband and best friend of Patti, loved dad of Dale and Rose, Shayne and Gill, Juliette and Dean, loved Kelly of Ben and Tracy, Victoria and Johann; Phoebe and Myles, Matilda and Sean, and his great-grandchildren Scarlett, Isla, Charlie, Lucia, Sadie, and Fergus. The family would like to acknowledge the special care shown to Kelly by the staff of Timaru Hospital, St John Ambulance, S.C. Hospice and Elloughton Gardens. In keeping with Kelly's wishes a private family service has been held. Messages C/- 22 Mahoneys Hill Rd, Timaru 7910.

Published in Timaru Herald on Feb. 29, 2020
