WALDEN,
Neville Harry (Kelly):
On February 21, 2020, aged 86. Loved husband and best friend of Patti, loved dad of Dale and Rose, Shayne and Gill, Juliette and Dean, loved Kelly of Ben and Tracy, Victoria and Johann; Phoebe and Myles, Matilda and Sean, and his great-grandchildren Scarlett, Isla, Charlie, Lucia, Sadie, and Fergus. The family would like to acknowledge the special care shown to Kelly by the staff of Timaru Hospital, St John Ambulance, S.C. Hospice and Elloughton Gardens. In keeping with Kelly's wishes a private family service has been held. Messages C/- 22 Mahoneys Hill Rd, Timaru 7910.
Published in Timaru Herald on Feb. 29, 2020