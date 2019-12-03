BROUGH, Neville Ashley:
24 June 1968 -
1 December 2019
At Ashburton, as a result of an accident. Dearly loved husband of Noeline. Loved father and father-in-law of Tina and Mike, Nigel and Donna, Grant, Chris, Donna and Tina. Loved grandfather of Jessica; Tara, Debs and Craig; Jimmy, Clancy and Keegan. Loved great-Poppa of Jenn. Messages to the Brough family, 1a Carters Terrace, Ashburton 7700. Noeline's family wish to express their deepest thanks to the staff of St John Ambulance, and Ashburton Hospital who looked after Neville with such care and respect. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to St John Ambulance and these may be left at the service. A celebration of Neville's life will be held at Our Chapel, cnr East & Cox Streets, Ashburton, on Friday, December 6, commencing at 2.00pm, followed by cremation at the Ashburton Crematorium.
Published in Timaru Herald on Dec. 3, 2019