WEDERELL,
Neina Elaine Henrietta:
Passed away peacefully at Strathallan Life Care, Timaru, on Thursday, June 18, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Fred (dec), and the most devoted and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Eve and Ian, Tony, Daryl (dec), Ricky, and Leeanne and David. An extra special nana and great-grandma to her grand and great-grandchildren. Messages to 55 Rathmore Street, Timaru 7910. In keeping with Neina's wishes, a private cremation has been held.
Published in Timaru Herald on June 27, 2020