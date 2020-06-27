Neina WEDERELL

Guest Book
  • "Neina my beloved friend Forever in my life Forever in my..."
    - Meri Key
  • "WEDERELL, Neina Elaine Henrietta (nee Paul): 16.03.1936 —..."
    - Neina WEDERELL
    Published in: The Timaru Herald
Death Notice

WEDERELL,
Neina Elaine Henrietta:
Passed away peacefully at Strathallan Life Care, Timaru, on Thursday, June 18, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Fred (dec), and the most devoted and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Eve and Ian, Tony, Daryl (dec), Ricky, and Leeanne and David. An extra special nana and great-grandma to her grand and great-grandchildren. Messages to 55 Rathmore Street, Timaru 7910. In keeping with Neina's wishes, a private cremation has been held.

logo
Published in Timaru Herald on June 27, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.