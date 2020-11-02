CROSS,
Neville Winston (Springer):
Died peacefully on October 31, 2020, in his 74th year, at Clutha Health First, surrounded by his family. Loved and respected husband of Kushma, loved father of Robyn, Janene, Jacqui, Nadia, Aaron, Joseph, the late Matthew and Dorothy, and stepdaughter Bali, and their partners, cherished and adored Grandfather and Great-grandfather to all his grandchildren. A service for Neville will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 11.00am, in the South Otago Town and Country Club, Yarmouth Street, Balclutha, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Access Home Help, Balclutha would be appreciated and may be left at his service. Messages to 8 Michies Road, Balclutha 9230.
Published in Timaru Herald from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020