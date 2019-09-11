WILTON, Neil Stewart:
Peacefully passed away at Hospice South Canterbury, surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday, September 8, 2019, aged 59 years. Loving partner of Margaret. Loved father of James, Samantha, Kirsty, and Ethan, and stepfather of Marcus. Loved grandfather of Oden, Cruze, Hunter, and Reef. A sincere thank you to Dr Margaret Walker, all the Oncologists, Cancer Society and the Hospice South Canterbury. At Neil's request a private cremation has been held. A memorial service to celebrate Neil's life will be held at Sopheze on the Bay, on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 2.00pm.
Published in Timaru Herald on Sept. 11, 2019