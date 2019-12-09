Neil URQUHART

Guest Book
  • "So sorry to read of your dad's death. Good memories of you..."
    - Penelope Cations
  URQUHART, Neil Colin: Loved son-in-law of Vera Butterick...
    - Neil URQUHART
    Published in: The Timaru Herald
Service Information
Galbraith Funeral Services Limited
26 King Street
Temuka, Canterbury
036159909
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
2:00 p.m.
St Joseph's Catholic Church
30 Wilkin Street
Temuka
Burial
Following Services
The Temuka Cemetery
Death Notice

URQUHART, Neil Colin:
Peacefully at Radius Elloughton Gardens Rest Home, Timaru, on Friday, December 6, 2019. Dearly loved husband of the late Colleen (Cindy). Loved dad and father-in-law of Graeme and Kelleigh, Colin and Sophie. Beloved "grandad Neil" of Briana, and Isabella. Loved brother of Donald, Roderick, and Murray. In lieu of flowers donations to S.C. Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A Funeral Service for Neil will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, 30 Wilkin Street, Temuka, on Friday, December 13, 2019, at 2.00pm, followed by the burial at The Temuka Cemetery. Messages to: Graeme Urquhart, 573 Milford Clandeboye Road, RD 26, Temuka.

Published in Timaru Herald from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
