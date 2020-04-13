CROSS, Nathan John:
Aged 47. Of Springfield Lakes, Brisbane. Formerly of Timaru. Passed away in the arms of his treasured family at home after an 8 year battle. Dearly loved husband of Pauline, adored Dad of Maison, Mikaulie, and Murphy. Cherished son of Peter and Kay Cross (Timaru), loved brother and brother-in-law of Sam and Sue (Dunedin), Lloyd and Tamara (Pleasant Point), and Allan (Pareora), and loved uncle of Jarvis, Chelsea, and Taylah. Loved son-in-law of Russell and Harriet McNee (Timaru), and their family. Messages to the Cross family, c/- 4 Matai Street, Pleasant Point 7903.
Published in Timaru Herald from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020