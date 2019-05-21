PIERCE, Natalie:
1930 - 2019
Peacefully on May 19, 2019, after a short illness. Beloved and loving wife of the late Albert, much loved Mum and mother-in-law of Denis and Kaye, and Carolyn. Fun loving Nana of Bridget, Jeff, Jeremy, Lewis, Myra, Rosemary and Elizabeth. Great-Gran of Soren and Aiofe.
We will miss all the fun and laughter you gave us.
Rest in Peace,
you kind generous soul.
A service to celebrate Natalie's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Rd, Gleniti, Timaru, on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at 1.30pm, followed by interment at the Timaru Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Salvation Army Timaru will be gratefully accepted and can be left at the service. Messages to C/- Pierce family, PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7942.
Published in Timaru Herald from May 21 to May 22, 2019