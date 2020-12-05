TAIAROA,
Nancy Theresa (nee Woolf):
On December 3, 2020, aged 79 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Suzanne, Bernadette and Trevor, Christine and Shane, loved nana of all her grandchildren and loved great-nan of her great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchild and dearly loved sister of the late Eric, John, Noel, Iris, Alan, and Dennis and sister-in-law of Val Woolf. A funeral service for Nancy will be held at Betts Funeral Services, 33 North Street, on Tuesday, December 8, at 1.00pm, to be followed by a private burial. Messages to the Taiaroa family, c/- PO Box 772, Timaru 7940.
Published in Timaru Herald on Dec. 5, 2020