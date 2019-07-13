ANNETT, Nancy Christina
(nee Jackson):
We wish to sincerely thank all those who have supported us after the sad loss of our much loved wife, mum, nana and great-nana Nancy. Your visits, phone calls, flowers, cards, letters, baking and kindness have been very much appreciated. A massive thank you to the fabulous staff of the Ailsa Bailey Wing at Strathallan Life Care for your loving care and kindness shown to both Nancy and to us. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement. - Alan, Jan, Julie, Chris and families.
