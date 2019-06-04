Myra WILLIAMS

Guest Book
  • "Sorry to hear of Myra's passing. Deepest sympathy to all..."
    - Trish Holden
  • "Myra's big smile and warm greeting will remain in our..."
  • "Thank you for being a great friend to my late mother in..."
    - David Ruddle
  • "Sorry to hear of the passing of Myra.Thinking of you all..."
  • "Deepest Symathy to the whole family. Our thoughts are with..."
Service Information
Patersons Funeral Services
530 East Street
Ashburton, Canterbury
033088474
Death Notice

WILLIAMS,
Myra Ellen (nee Harrison):
16.9.1920 - 29.5.2019
Mum passed away peacefully at Rosebank Resthome, Ashburton, in her 99th year. Beloved wife of the late Stanley. Much loved mother, mother-in-law, Nana and Great-Nana to David and Cheryl Williams, Bruce Williams, the late Noeline Kaye, Kenny Williams, Carol and Keith Gunn, Dawn and Mark Green, and their families. Loved by many. A Private Service has been held. Interment of ashes in Timaru with Stanley John.

logo
Published in Timaru Herald on June 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.