WILLIAMS,
Myra Ellen (nee Harrison):
16.9.1920 - 29.5.2019
Mum passed away peacefully at Rosebank Resthome, Ashburton, in her 99th year. Beloved wife of the late Stanley. Much loved mother, mother-in-law, Nana and Great-Nana to David and Cheryl Williams, Bruce Williams, the late Noeline Kaye, Kenny Williams, Carol and Keith Gunn, Dawn and Mark Green, and their families. Loved by many. A Private Service has been held. Interment of ashes in Timaru with Stanley John.
Published in Timaru Herald on June 4, 2019