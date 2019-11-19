WILSON, Murray Jon:
On Monday, November 18, 2019, at Hospice Marlborough Murray lost his brave battle, surrounded in love by his close family. Dearly loved partner of Guy Sanders, loved and adored father and father-in-law of Amie and Paul. Treasured Grandad of Jock, Gus and Quinn. Loved stepfather of Paul, Rachelle and Willie. Loved and special brother and brother-in-law of Terry and Heather, Layne and Kiri, and Gary and Sue. Adored uncle and great-uncle of all his nieces, nephews and grand-nieces and nephews. Extra-special and heartfelt thanks to the amazing doctors, nurses and staff at Hospice Marlborough for their love and care of Murray over the last few months. Messages may be sent to c/- 86C New Renwick Road, Blenheim 7201. In lieu of flowers, a donation would be appreciated to Hospice Marlborough and may be made at the service or sent to PO Box 411, Blenheim 7240. A celebration of Murray's life will be held at the Marlborough Convention Centre, Alfred Street, Blenheim at 2pm, on Friday, November 22, followed by private cremation at the Sowman Crematorium.
A brave man to the end
"Simply the Best"
Published in Timaru Herald on Nov. 19, 2019