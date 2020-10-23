Murray SISSON

Guest Book
  • "Deepest Sympathy Deirdre and Family. A huge loss for you..."
    - Jude Parata
  • "Thinking of you all at this sad time.a great man gone too..."
    - Anne Carter
  • "Thinking of you x"
    - Rebecca Hammond
Death Notice

SISSON,
Murray John (Weka.A):
Peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Hospice South Canterbury on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of Deirdre (Lousley). Proud father and father-in-law of Judi and Max Draper, Sandra (deceased) and Craig McGuigan. Loved Grandad of Hayden and Cass, Aleisha and Kyle, Brooke, Olivia, and Katie. Adored great-Grandfather of his 7 great-grandchildren. As per Murray's request a private cremation has been held and a memorial service will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice South Canterbury would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Special thanks to Tania Kemp and staff at the Pleasant Point Medical Centre and the staff at Hospice South Canterbury. Messages to: 12 Burgess Street, Pleasant Point.

Published in Timaru Herald from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020
