SHAW, Murray David:

The family of Murray have been overwhelmed by the love, compassion, gifts of flowers, food, cards and messages that have been received recently. Your support and understanding has been sincerely appreciated by us all. We have been thankful for the care given to Murray from the Timaru Hospital and Four Peaks Health. Saying thankyou hardly seems enough for the respect given to Murray and our family from all the team at Aoraki Funeral Home and Rosie Staite who has been our loving guide throughout this journey. The Shaw family are eternally grateful to you all.

"Grief is the price of Love"



