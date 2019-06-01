SHAW, Murray David:
January 27, 1945 -
May 31, 2019
Aged 74 years. Formerly of Hyde, then Springbrook. It is with a very heavy heart that Ngaire advises of the passing of her deeply loved, honourable husband and soulmate. Murray passed peacefully at Timaru Hospital after a very long struggle. Murray was a cherished, inspirational and a dearly loved Dad and mentor to Kylie and Shaun O'Docherty (Clyde), Dallas and Albert Rae (Geraldine), and Jodie and Wayne Rae (Orari). Murray was a very proud Grandad to Harlan, Lydia, Aidan, Niamh, Maxine, and Adam.
"My life has passed, I love you all to the very last.
Grieve not for me, but take courage and love each
other for my namesake."
A service to farewell Murray will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at 10.00am, followed by an interment in the Palmerston Cemetery, Ronaldsay Street, Palmerston, at 2.30pm. Messages to the Shaw family, 1 Magnolia Place, Geraldine.
Published in Timaru Herald from June 1 to June 4, 2019