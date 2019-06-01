Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Murray SHAW. View Sign Service Information Aoraki Funeral Home 160 Mountainview Road Timaru , Canterbury 036862148 Death Notice



January 27, 1945 -

May 31, 2019

Aged 74 years. Formerly of Hyde, then Springbrook. It is with a very heavy heart that Ngaire advises of the passing of her deeply loved, honourable husband and soulmate. Murray passed peacefully at Timaru Hospital after a very long struggle. Murray was a cherished, inspirational and a dearly loved Dad and mentor to Kylie and Shaun O'Docherty (Clyde), Dallas and Albert Rae (Geraldine), and Jodie and Wayne Rae (Orari). Murray was a very proud Grandad to Harlan, Lydia, Aidan, Niamh, Maxine, and Adam.

"My life has passed, I love you all to the very last.

Grieve not for me, but take courage and love each

other for my namesake."

A service to farewell Murray will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at 10.00am, followed by an interment in the Palmerston Cemetery, Ronaldsay Street, Palmerston, at 2.30pm. Messages to the Shaw family, 1 Magnolia Place, Geraldine.







SHAW, Murray David:January 27, 1945 -May 31, 2019Aged 74 years. Formerly of Hyde, then Springbrook. It is with a very heavy heart that Ngaire advises of the passing of her deeply loved, honourable husband and soulmate. Murray passed peacefully at Timaru Hospital after a very long struggle. Murray was a cherished, inspirational and a dearly loved Dad and mentor to Kylie and Shaun O'Docherty (Clyde), Dallas and Albert Rae (Geraldine), and Jodie and Wayne Rae (Orari). Murray was a very proud Grandad to Harlan, Lydia, Aidan, Niamh, Maxine, and Adam."My life has passed, I love you all to the very last.Grieve not for me, but take courage and love eachother for my namesake."A service to farewell Murray will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at 10.00am, followed by an interment in the Palmerston Cemetery, Ronaldsay Street, Palmerston, at 2.30pm. Messages to the Shaw family, 1 Magnolia Place, Geraldine. Published in Timaru Herald from June 1 to June 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Timaru Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers