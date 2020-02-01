COWAN, Murray George:
73513 RNZAF. Peacefully at Timaru Hospital on Tuesday January 28, 2020, aged 88. Survived by Janet, loyal wife, friend and companion, son Michael, daughter Michelle and son-in-law Larry Williams. Granddad of Stephanie, Kathryn and Dylan, great-granddad of Elmos, Lexus, Rose, Violet, and Jupiter. Loved brother of Ailsa Armour and uncle to her family. Thanks to the Cancer Society, Lesley from Hospice and all Timaru Hospital staff involved in his care. A private cremation has taken place as this was Murray's wish.
Published in Timaru Herald on Feb. 1, 2020