Monica RICHARDS

Death Notice

RICHARDS, Monica Mary:
Peacefully at Strathallan Life Care on March 1, 2020, with family at her side; in her 88th year. Dearly loved youngest daughter of the late Reginald and Kathleen (Kit). Loved sister of the late Marie, Reg, Joan, Betty, and Terry. She will be greatly missed by her nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews. Service details to follow. Messages to The Richards Family, PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7942.

Published in Timaru Herald on Mar. 2, 2020
