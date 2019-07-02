IREDALE, Monica Teresa

Sister Monica RSM

(Formerly Sr M Theodore):

On June 30, 2019 at Christchurch, in the loving care of her Mercy community, family and staff at Nazareth House. Dearly loved member of Nga Whaea Atawhai o Aotearoa, Sisters of Mercy New Zealand, in the 70th year of her Religious Profession, aged 89 years. Dearly loved daughter of the late Ellen and William Iredale, loved sister of the late Betty and Jack Donnelly, Ian, Mary and Bill Stribling, and Bill and Colleen (all deceased). Much loved Aunt of all her nieces and nephews, and their families. Special thanks to Nazareth House and Mercy carers. Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St Gregory's Church, 28 Cotswold Avenue, Bishopdale, Christchurch, on Thursday, July 4, at 1.30pm, followed by interment in the Waimairi Cemetery, Grahams Road. Vigil prayers at Te Manawa Atawhai Catherine McAuley Centre, Villa Maria College, 21 Peer Street, Upper Riccarton, Christchurch, Tomorrow (Wednesday), at 7.00pm.

Kia okioki ia i runga i te rangimarie

May Monica rest in peace.





