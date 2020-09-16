FINNIE,
Miriam Ann (nee Shewan):
On Monday, September 14, 2020, passed away at home surrounded by family. Dearly loved wife of Doug, mother and mother-in-law of Kim and Paul (Sydney), Mark and Marie (Mosgiel) and Glen and Andrea (London). Cherished grandmother of Rhiannon, Rose, Owen, Joshua and Samuel. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Fraser and Marlene, Jan (dec) and Keith, May (dec), Rowland and Robyn (dec). A funeral service will be held in East Taieri Presbyterian Church, 12a Cemetery Road, Mosgiel, at 11.00am, on Wednesday, September 23, followed by a burial at Allanton Cemetery. If under Covid-19 level 2 restrictions, limitations will apply. Campbell & Sons will be providing livestreaming at www.campbellandsons.co.nz/live-stream
Published in Timaru Herald from Sept. 16 to Sept. 19, 2020