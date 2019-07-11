FAIRBROTHER,
Minnie Rebecca:
Peacefully at Timaru Hospital on Monday, July 8, 2019, in her 95th year. Dearly loved wife of the late William (Bill), much loved mother and mother-in-law of Robyn and Ross Harper (Sydney), Mark and Maria (Christchurch), and loved grandmother of Imogen, and Georgia; Te Puhi, and Lily. A service for Minnie will be held at Betts Chapel, 33 North Street, Timaru, on Monday, July 15, at 1.30pm, thereafter private cremation. Messages to Fairbrother family, c/- PO Box 772, Timaru 7940.
Published in Timaru Herald from July 11 to July 13, 2019