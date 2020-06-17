LOW,
Mildred Josephine (Budge):
Passed away peacefully on April 11, 2020 at SC Hospice, aged 102 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Cyril, and loved mother and mother-in-law of Yvonne and the late Ray Challis, Jenni and the late Don Hunter, Graeme and the late Wendy, Lyn and Don George, and Peter and Linda. Loved Grandma of her 15 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.
'A long life well lived'
A Memorial Service to Celebrate Mildred's life will be held at Betts Chapel, 33 North Street, Timaru, on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the SC Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service.
Published in Timaru Herald on June 17, 2020