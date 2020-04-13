LOW,
Mildred Josephine (Budge):
On April 11, 2020, peacefully at SC Hospice; aged 102 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Cyril, and loved mother and mother-in-law of Yvonne and the late Ray Challis, Jenni and the late Don Hunter, Graeme and the late Wendy, Lyn and Don George, and Peter and Linda. Loved Grandma of her 15 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.
'A long life well lived'
Due to the current circumstances Mildred will be interred with Cyril and a Memorial Service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date. Messages to 1127 Beaconsfield Road, Timaru 7972, or [email protected]
Published in Timaru Herald on Apr. 13, 2020