Acknowledgement

NOLAN,

Mihirau Peola (nee Meager):

On behalf of her loving and devoted husband Terry, her children Sharyn, Gavin, Tania and Carl, Maania, and sister to June and Johnny and their whanau, her treasured mokopuna, Rikki, Manu, Kari and Shaun; Kenny, Sarah and Michael; La Toya, Meisha, Jamaal and Jordana; Chanelle and Tamara and our families would like to express our sincere gratitude for the love, generosity and support extended to our whanau at a time that we could never have imagined could bring about such pain, loss and grief. To those who contributed in any way, please accept this as a sincere personalised thank you from the bottom of our hearts as we move forward without our matriarch's physical presence in our lives. We will be forever grateful for the legacy she left in each one of us and we will strive to nurture the qualities she lived daily.

"Kua hinga te Totara

i te wao nui a Tane"



