FERRIS,
Micheal Nolan (Mike):
Leanne, Daniel, Lisa and families would like to thank all those who attended the service and helped us to celebrate Mike's life. For the many expressions of sympathy, the cards, flowers, visits, phone calls, baking and food were truly appreciated. A big thank you to Rev. Alan Cummins for his thoughtful and comforting service. Special thanks to Julie and Greg Sutherland and the team at Aoraki Funeral Services for their caring support and guidance. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.
Published in Timaru Herald on Dec. 14, 2019