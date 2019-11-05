FERRIS,
Micheal Nolan (Mike):
Passed away as a result of an accident on November 2, 2019; aged 57 years. Dearly loved husband of Leanne. Much loved father and father-in-law of Daniel and Angela, Lisa and Chris. Adored grandad of Grayson and Korban, and Olivia. Loved son and son-in-law of Nol and Vonnie (dec), Julie and Peter Burgess (dec). Much loved brother and brother-in-law David and Jenny, Mark and Jo, Coral and the late Anne. Loved uncle of all his nephews and nieces. A service to celebrate Mike's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Rd, Gleniti, Timaru, on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance will be gratefully accepted and can be left at the service. Messages to 742 Rolling Ridges Road, RD 5, Timaru 7910.
Published in Timaru Herald from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019