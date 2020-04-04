RYDER, Michael Patrick:
Passed away March 31, 2020 at Waikato Hospital following a short illness with Rosina at his side, aged 73. Dearly loved son of the late Kevin and Kathleen Ryder. Cherished Dad to Rosina and Grandad to Awatea. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Mary and the late John Lea, Philip and Carol Ryder, Terry Ryder, Francie Ryder and Doug Clark, partner of the late Kiri, father of Mandy and Donna, and loved uncle to his nieces and nephews. In accordance with Mike's wishes he has been cremated and a memorial service will be held in Fairlie at a later date.
Published in Timaru Herald on Apr. 4, 2020