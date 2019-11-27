RUDDLE, Michael John:
Suddenly taken from us on Friday, November 22, 2019 at our family home. Loving husband of Anne, dad of Shannon, and Nikita, loved granddad of Ryan, Chloe, and Nirvana. Loved brother of the late Pee Wee, and Shaun, and loved uncle of Jeremy, Jo, Emma and Summer. A service for Michael will be held at the family home, 200 Looker Road, Rangitata, on Friday, November 29 at 10.00am, followed by a private cremation. Messages to 200 Looker Road, RD 22, Geraldine 7992.
Published in Timaru Herald on Nov. 27, 2019