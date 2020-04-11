ROONEY, Michael Gregory:
Much loved husband of Jenny. Died aged 81 years, at Dunedin Hospital on April 4, 2020. Loved stepfather, father-in-law and Grandfather of Merryn Pugh, Michael Harvey, Sam, George and Tom Harvey (Christchurch). Loved stepfather of Kelvyn Pugh (Christchurch). Loved father, father-in-law, Grandpa and best friend of Daniel, Kirsten, Brendan, Christopher and Natalie Rooney (Dunedin). Due to the National Lockdown funeral arrangements will be announced once current restrictions are lifted.
R.I.P. Mick – we will all
miss you.
Published in Timaru Herald on Apr. 11, 2020