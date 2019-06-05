NALLY, Michael John:
After a long battle, Michael died peacefully with loved ones by his side at Nurse Maude Hospice in Christchurch, on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, aged 57. Only son of John and the late Anne. Loved brother of Susan, and Nicola. Loved uncle of his nieces and nephews. Thanks to the amazing staff of Nurse Maude Hospice for their care. Messages to the Nally Family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. A celebration of the life of Michael will be held in St Anne's Catholic Church, 739 Ferry Road, Christchurch, on Monday, June 10, at 11.00am. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in Timaru Herald on June 5, 2019