MARTIN: Michael Thomas:
14.09.1948 - 28.06.2019
The Martin family would like to most sincerely thank all family and friends for their messages of support, visits to the house, beautiful flowers, phone calls, baking, the many cards received, and those who attended the service. Also a big thank you to the bus drivers of Waimate Coachlines for their wonderful support during Michael's brief illness. Words cannot express our appreciation to know so many cared.
Published in Timaru Herald on July 27, 2019