MARTIN, Michael Thomas:
After a short illness, suddenly at Timaru Hospital, on June 28, 2019. Dearly loved husband of Gaylyn. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Steve and Sue (Australia), Grant, and Erin. Loved Michnel of Krista, Hadley, Sam, Thomas and Emma (Australia). Loved son of the late David and Nancy Martin. A service celebrating the life of Michael will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel Waimate, 11 John Street, Waimate, on Thursday, July 4, 2019, at 11.00am, followed by private interment at Waimate Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance, will be gratefully accepted and can be left at the service. Messages to 24 Augustine St, Waimate 7924.
Published in Timaru Herald on July 1, 2019