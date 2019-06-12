HIGGS, Michael William
John (Mike):
Passed away peacefully surrounded by love, at Timaru Hospital on Monday, June 10, 2019. A devoted husband to Pam, and a deeply respected father and father-in-law of Lizzie and Paul Glasier, and Phillip and Rebecca. A loved granddad and mentor of Dylan, and Jayden; and Ronin and Milton. A much loved eldest brother and brother-in-law of Yvonne (deceased) and Ray Joseph, Kevin and Jill, Shirley and Peter Reinke, Carole Hammond (deceased), Richard and Denise Aitken and uncle to Robbie, and Johnny; Leanne, and Rebecca; and Zoe, and Shane.
"A true and sincere
friend to many"
Messages to 38 Le Cren Street, Timaru 7910. A memorial service and celebration for Michael will be held at the Lascelles Hall, 17 Wilson Street (behind the Church), on Friday, June 14, at 1.00pm.
Published in Timaru Herald on June 12, 2019