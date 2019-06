HIGGS, Michael WilliamJohn (Mike):Passed away peacefully surrounded by love, at Timaru Hospital on Monday, June 10, 2019. A devoted husband to Pam, and a deeply respected father and father-in-law of Lizzie and Paul Glasier, and Phillip and Rebecca. A loved granddad and mentor of Dylan, and Jayden; and Ronin and Milton. A much loved eldest brother and brother-in-law of Yvonne (deceased) and Ray Joseph, Kevin and Jill, Shirley and Peter Reinke, Carole Hammond (deceased), Richard and Denise Aitken and uncle to Robbie, and Johnny; Leanne, and Rebecca; and Zoe, and Shane."A true and sincerefriend to many"Messages to 38 Le Cren Street, Timaru 7910. A memorial service and celebration for Michael will be held at the Lascelles Hall, 17 Wilson Street (behind the Church), on Friday, June 14, at 1.00pm.