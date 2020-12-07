DALY, Michael Peter:
Passed away unexpectedly on Friday, December 4, 2020, aged 54, surrounded by his family, following a well fought battle in the Intensive Care Unit and Neurology Ward at Christchurch Hospital. Much loved father and father-in-law of Alesha and Luke, Zoie and CJ, and Scott. Special Grandad to Hudson and Flynn. Son of the late Jack and Esther. Brother and brother-in-law of Bill, Jenny and Steve, Barbara and Robert, the late John, Paddy, Marianna, Sara and Hamish, Helen and Jeff. Nephew, cousin, uncle and friend to many. A Funeral Mass for Michael will be held at Sacred Heart Basilica, Craigie Avenue, Timaru on Friday, December 11, at 10.30am, thereafter to Phar Lap Raceway for one final lap before a private interment at the Temuka Cemetery. Messages to 77 Murray Street, Temuka.
Published in Timaru Herald from Dec. 7 to Dec. 9, 2020