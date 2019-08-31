CHAPMAN,

Michael Alexander (Mike):

Marie, Eloise, Damien, Stacey, and family wish to thank everyone who has helped us over the last few weeks with the loss of a loved husband, father, and Poppa Mike to Jacob and Toby. The visits from family, friends and neighbours, along with floral tributes, cards, and baking, has been very much appreciated. Also, a special thank you to those who attended Michael's funeral, Rosie Staite (Celebrant), Shelley from Aoraki Funeral Services, Day Ward Timaru Hospital, St John Ambulance, A&E and ICU. To everyone a special thank you from us all.



