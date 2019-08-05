CHAPMAN,
Michael Alexander (Mike):
Unexpectedly, at Timaru Hospital, on Saturday, August 3, 2019, with family at his side. Loved husband of Marie. Much loved Dad of Eloise and Sam, Damien and Stacey, and the late Jeremy, and Terenna. Loved Poppa Mike of Jacob, and Toby. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Veronica and Merv, and Brian Gebby (deceased), Lavinna, and Jim Divan (deceased), Jeanette, and Norman Davis (deceased), Mervin and Sharlene, Arthur and Valerie Dawes, Raewyn and Don Cain (both deceased), Michael and Raylene Dawes. Loved uncle of his nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate Mike's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at 11.00am, followed by interment at The Timaru Public Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the NZ Blood Service would be gratefully accepted and may be left at the service. Messages to the Chapman family, c/- P O Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7942.
Published in Timaru Herald from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019