Michael John (Mike):

Peacefully at home after a courageous battle, on September 18, 2020. Dearly loved husband, soulmate and best friend of Michelle, father of Jason, and Melissa, grandfather of Sophie, eldest son of the late Lois and Stanley, brother of Ross (dec), Sandra (dec), and Peter, and loved by all his extended family. A huge special thank you to Glen and Warren McConnell and Julie and Graeme O'Neill for all your love and support, and thank you also to Hospice S.C., all the district nurses, Catherine D'Souza, Frances and Dick Price, Allan Roberts, Christchurch Oncology Jim Edwards and Ian Ward, and Simon Scholz for all the care you have given to Mike. In keeping with Mike's wishes, no funeral will be held.

"Forever in our hearts"

Messages to the Balchin family, C/- PO Box 772, Timaru 7940.







Published in Timaru Herald on Sept. 23, 2020

