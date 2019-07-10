Guest Book View Sign Service Information Southern Funeral Homes 106 Hokonui Dve Gore , Southland 032088004 Death Notice



RNZA 208607. Passed away peacefully at Dunedin Hospital on Sunday, June 30, 2019, aged 89 years. Loved husband of Gweneth, treasured father and father-in-law of Paul and Tina, Lyneen and Michael, Vicky and PK, and the late Mark, respected Pop of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, loved brother and brother-in-law of Gordon (dec) and Edna (dec), Reg (dec) and Dot (dec), Moira (dec) and Tom (dec), Margaret and Bill.

"Gone to gardening heaven"

A private family service has been held. The family would like to acknowledge everyone who brought food, flowers, messages of comfort, and all who came from afar to attend Mervyn's farewell. A special thank you to Heather and Ian for your personal support. We are grateful to the staff at Gore Hospital, Dunedin Hospital, District Nurses, Meals on Wheels, St John Ambulance, La Hoods Chemist, as well as Dr Eoin Park and Dr Claire McAlinden. Thank you to Flowers by Veronica, RSA and Parata Rest Home, also to Lea from Southern Funeral Home who did a fantastic job. Messages to 27 Shanks Road, Tuturau, RD4, Gore 9774.







