Mervyn LAYT

Death Notice

LAYT,
Mervyn Lindsay (Merv):
Salvation Army Major (Retired). Promoted to Glory at McKenzie Life Care Geraldine on Saturday, May 23, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. A cherished husband and soulmate of Beverley, and a respected and loved father and father-in-law of Paul and Kathy (Christchurch), John (London), Tracey, and Julie-Anne. A loved Pop of Josh, and Caleb, and uncle Merv to his nieces and nephews.
"Well done you good and faithful Servant"
Messages to 5 Elmsdale Terrace, Timaru 7910. In keeping with Merv's wishes a funeral celebration has been held.

Published in Timaru Herald on May 30, 2020
