JONES,
Mervyn William Sevicke
(Snowy):
Peacefully in his sleep at Elloughton Gardens Rest Home, on Sunday, June 28, 2020, in his 90th year. Much loved husband of Nancie, for 52 years, cherished dad of Stephen, and Sharyn, father-in-law of Erin, and Grant, loved granddad of Jim, Will, and Amy, also a loved brother and uncle. The family wish to thank all staff at Elloughton Gardens, for their wonderful care of Mervyn for 7 years. A celebration of Mervyn's life will be held at Betts Funeral Services, 33 North Street, on Friday, July 3, at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation. Messages to the Jones family, c/- PO Box 772, Timaru 7940.
Published in Timaru Herald on July 1, 2020