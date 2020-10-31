Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mervyn CARROLL. View Sign Death Notice



Died peacefully at McKenzie Healthcare, Geraldine, on October 27, 2020, aged 93. Merv was the much loved husband of Helen, father and father-in-law of; Anne and Lindsay, Bryan and Rob and Glenis and John. He was adored by his grandchildren and their spouses; Liz and Luke, Jono and Zara and by his great-grandchildren; Leif and Beatrix. Special thanks goes to the staff at McKenzie Healthcare for their wonderful care of Mervyn. Messages to: 13 Alford Forest Road, Ashburton 7700. A private family service and cremation has been arranged and will be followed at a later date by a Memorial Celebration, in Geraldine, once travel with Australia resumes. Messages to: 13 Alford Forest Road, Ashburton 7700.







Published in Timaru Herald on Oct. 31, 2020

