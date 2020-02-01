Acknowledgement



Merle (Dorothy):

The family of Merle Robinson would like to thank everyone for their kind words of love and sympathy, beautiful flowers, cards, and for the Koha. Thank you to the Timaru Hospital Staff, St John Ambulance, Sonia from Heartland Funeral Services, and a special thank you to Vetlife Timaru for their fine words and memories of Merle's working history of over 40 years. And thank you for respecting Merle's wishes for a private cremation and ceremony.



Forever loved, Forever Missed.



ROBINSON,Merle (Dorothy):The family of Merle Robinson would like to thank everyone for their kind words of love and sympathy, beautiful flowers, cards, and for the Koha. Thank you to the Timaru Hospital Staff, St John Ambulance, Sonia from Heartland Funeral Services, and a special thank you to Vetlife Timaru for their fine words and memories of Merle's working history of over 40 years. And thank you for respecting Merle's wishes for a private cremation and ceremony.Forever loved, Forever Missed. Published in Timaru Herald on Feb. 1, 2020

