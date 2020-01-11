ROBINSON, Merle:

Recently our very good work colleague Merle Robinson, passed on suddenly. Despite being unwell over the last 12 months or more, Merle had continued working with her normal steely competence and daily delivered sharp advice to all. Merle used every human endeavour to remain active and engaged with us all. After an attempt to retire at a normal retirement age (12 years ago) Merle missed her working life which meant that she returned to continue working with us as a colleague, well past normal retiring age. Merle's colleagues at Vetlife would like to proudly acknowledge her approximately 43 years of continuous employment within our company and the predecessor businesses that founded Vetlife. For a small person in stature Merle will be greatly missed. Our thoughts are of course with Ken and the Robinson whanau.

- From all Vetlife colleagues.





