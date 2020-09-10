Melvin HOLLOWS

Guest Book
  • "For Brent ,Sue and families. We are so sad to hear of Jim's..."
    - Julie Dockrill
  • "God will hold you in His palm . Rest in peace Jim .Our..."
    - Eva and Imre Speizer
  • "Rest in peace Jim. A true gentlemen.Jim was my boss at..."
    - Craig Mason
  • "Such a lovely man, and very knowledgeable about a lot of..."
    - Belinda Butterfield
  • "Rest in peace dear Jim"
    - Ralph and Valerie Ritchie
Service Information
Betts Funeral Services Limited
33 North Street
Timaru , Canterbury
036884033
Service
Thursday, Sep. 10, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Betts Funeral Services Limited
33 North Street
Timaru , Canterbury
Death Notice

TIMARU SOUTH COSMOPOLITAN CLUB
Members of the
Timaru South Cosmopolitan Club are respectfully advised of the death of their
late member
Melvin James (Jim)
HOLLOWS
Members are invited to attend his service on this day Thursday, September 10,
at 2.00pm at Betts Funeral Services, 33 North Street, Timaru.
Due to Covid restrictions Jim's service will be available to view live at
www.ustream.tv/channel/9mbseN2AvCj.
Followed by a get together at the Cossie Club.
Please wear Club Shirt,
Jersey or Vest.
Wayne McBeath
Secretary
Published in Timaru Herald on Sept. 10, 2020
