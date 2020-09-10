TIMARU SOUTH COSMOPOLITAN CLUB
Members of the
Timaru South Cosmopolitan Club are respectfully advised of the death of their
late member
Melvin James (Jim)
HOLLOWS
Members are invited to attend his service on this day Thursday, September 10,
at 2.00pm at Betts Funeral Services, 33 North Street, Timaru.
Due to Covid restrictions Jim's service will be available to view live at
www.ustream.tv/channel/9mbseN2AvCj.
Followed by a get together at the Cossie Club.
Please wear Club Shirt,
Jersey or Vest.
Wayne McBeath
Secretary
Published in Timaru Herald on Sept. 10, 2020