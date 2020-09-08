HOLLOWS,
Melvin James (Jim):
On September 5, 2020, at Timaru Hospital, aged 83. Much loved husband of the late Lorna, and loving dad of Brent and his family and the late Craig. Cherished and loving companion of Sue. Loved son of the late Letty and Jim Hollows, and valued brother of the late Elvina, the late Mary, Charlie, the late Allan, Walter and Margaret, and their families.
A true gentleman,
so dearly loved by many.
A service to celebrate Jim's life will be held at Betts Funeral Services, 33 North Street, Timaru, on Thursday, September 10 at 2.00pm, thereafter private cremation. Due to Covid-19, attendance numbers will be restricted, however livestream will be available via the link
www.ustream.tv/channel/
9mbseN2AvCj
Messages to 19 Sealy Street, Timaru 7910.
Published in Timaru Herald on Sept. 8, 2020