KEELEY,
Mavis Doreen (nee Monk):
1947 - 2020
Peacefully at Geraldine Retirement Village on Friday, February 21, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Max, loving mother and mother-in-law of Alison and Murray (both dec), Ngarie and Peter, Pam and Ken, Dave and Shirley. Loved grandmother of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Many thanks to the staff and management at Geraldine Retirement Village for their loving care of Mavis. In respect of Mavis's wishes a private service has been held. Messages to the Keeley family, C/- PO Box 772, Timaru 7940.
Published in Timaru Herald on Feb. 26, 2020