CRISP, Mavis Ireen:
Passed suddenly at home, June 26, 2020 in her 81st year. Wife of the late Neil, the love of her life. Cherished mother of the late Trevor, Karen and Steve, Murray and Daniela. Beloved Nana of Lisa, Justin, Karley, Stephen, Kadin and Laura, Tayla and Anton, Nathan, Abriele, Emma and Leah. Joyous Great Nana to Lane, Trey, Chayse, Cobain, Stephen and baby Hugo. A service to celebrate Ireen's life will be held at Betts Funeral Services, 33 North Street, Timaru on Wednesday, July 1st at 2.30pm.
"Goodbyes are only for those who love with their eyes. Because for those who love with heart and soul, there is no separation" Rumi
Published in Timaru Herald from June 29 to June 30, 2020